Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,077 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

VRTX opened at $210.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

