Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,910 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GPS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

GPS stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.88. Gap Inc has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

