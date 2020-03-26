Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Heico were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Heico by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Heico stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Heico Corp has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.