Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 12.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 279,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 158,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 213,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 132,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NID stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

