IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,624 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $82.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.14. IDACORP Inc has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

