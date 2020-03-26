Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IONS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $677,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $919,340. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.90. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

