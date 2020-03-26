Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 35,905 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth about $172,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after buying an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth about $1,286,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,687,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

