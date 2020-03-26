Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,063,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Comerica by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,570,000 after buying an additional 299,087 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,786,000. AJO LP boosted its position in Comerica by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 325,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after buying an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

