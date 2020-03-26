Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Enel S.p.A. ADS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

