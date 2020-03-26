Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Enel S.p.A. ADS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Enel S.p.A. ADS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ENLAY opened at $6.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel S.p.A. ADS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Enel S.p.A. ADS Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Enel S.p.A. ADS Raised to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
KERING S A/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
KERING S A/ADR Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
TD Securities Upgrades Artis Real Estate Investment Trust to “Buy”
TD Securities Upgrades Artis Real Estate Investment Trust to “Buy”
Endesa Rating Reiterated by Citigroup
Endesa Rating Reiterated by Citigroup
Daniel J. Hirsch Acquires 10,000 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Stock
Daniel J. Hirsch Acquires 10,000 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Stock
Corp Srb Purchases 862 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Stock
Corp Srb Purchases 862 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report