KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PPRUY. ValuEngine raised KERING S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. KERING S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.