Daniel J. Hirsch Acquires 10,000 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Stock

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Director Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $64,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel J. Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Daniel J. Hirsch purchased 20,000 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $137,000.00.

NASDAQ BRMK opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.45%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,744,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,775,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,311,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,419,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,795,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, March 13th.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

