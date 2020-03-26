Corp Srb Purchases 862 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Corp Srb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 20th, Corp Srb acquired 17,590 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $1,254,518.80.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Corp Srb acquired 17,110 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $1,261,862.50.

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $75.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.69. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.45 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

