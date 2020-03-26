Insider Buying: Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.
Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zogenix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000.
About Zogenix
Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
