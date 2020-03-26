Insider Buying: Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.40. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zogenix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,312,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

