Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 575 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 575 ($7.56) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECM. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.87) price objective (down from GBX 780 ($10.26)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 774 ($10.18) to GBX 811 ($10.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 679.67 ($8.94).

LON ECM opened at GBX 515 ($6.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 15.75. Electrocomponents has a one year low of GBX 397.30 ($5.23) and a one year high of GBX 731.20 ($9.62). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 607.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 647.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Lindsley Ruth purchased 10,000 shares of Electrocomponents stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.37) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($63,667.46).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

