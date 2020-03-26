Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $248,000 in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after buying an additional 53,618 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Amedisys by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Amedisys by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $161.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and have sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

