Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

VSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Vivint Solar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivint Solar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NYSE:VSLR opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of -0.14. Vivint Solar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.15 million. Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 135.60% and a negative net margin of 29.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Chance Allred sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $99,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 36,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $302,869.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,940.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,668,934 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

