6,065 Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $628.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.