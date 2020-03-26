6,065 Shares in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,171 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $628.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

