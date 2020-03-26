Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 5,085 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.27 per share, with a total value of $99,230.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,613 shares in the company, valued at $761,991.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and have sold 13,068 shares valued at $626,058. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LKFN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

