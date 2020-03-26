Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBZ stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $43,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,717.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

