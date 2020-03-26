Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,871 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

BCH opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $30.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.68 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

