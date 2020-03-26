Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $255,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 575.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $63.49 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.