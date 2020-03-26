Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $255,000 Investment in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

In other SciPlay news, Director M. Mendel Pinson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

SCPL stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. SciPlay Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

