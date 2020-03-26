Financial Review: Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

This table compares Prime Meridian and Berkshire Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prime Meridian $17.54 million 2.50 $4.04 million N/A N/A Berkshire Bancorp $29.79 million 4.36 $5.62 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prime Meridian.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Prime Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Prime Meridian and Berkshire Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prime Meridian 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Prime Meridian has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prime Meridian and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prime Meridian 19.28% 7.34% 0.88% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prime Meridian beats Berkshire Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prime Meridian

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, money-market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits. It also provides a range of loan products comprising commercial real estate, residential real estate and home equity, construction, and commercial loans; and consumer loans, such as automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles, as well as standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers electronic banking services, such as mobile banking, remote deposit, mobile deposit, Apple Pay, bank-to-bank transfer, and online banking services; and safe deposit, wire transfer, foreign exchange, notary, night depository, investment, and automated teller services, as well as debit cards, direct deposits, official checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and credit and merchant cards. As of December 31, 2018, Prime Meridian Holding Company had three banking offices in Tallahassee and Crawfordville, Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage loans secured by office buildings, retail establishments, multi-family residential real estate, and other types of commercial property; commercial loans offered to businesses for inventory financing, working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes; and residential mortgage loans secured by first liens on one-to-four family owner-occupied or rental residential real estate, as well as residential single family construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and short-term fixed-rate consumer loans. The company also offers title insurance agency services; and acts as a qualified intermediary in connection with tax free exchanges under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. It operates through seven deposit-taking offices in New York City; four deposit-taking offices in Orange and Sullivan counties, New York; and one deposit taking office in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.