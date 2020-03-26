Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $74.88 and last traded at $74.77, 109,146 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 67,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

Specifically, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.82 per share, with a total value of $57,598.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 35,562 shares of company stock worth $2,573,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,777,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

