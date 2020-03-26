Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.56 ($122.74).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €105.10 ($122.21) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a one year low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a one year high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €122.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

