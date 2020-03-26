Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

NYSE:GSL opened at $3.72 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 148,826 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 200,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,875 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 47,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

