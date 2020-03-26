Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DNB Markets cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Fearnley Fonds cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

GNK stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,692,931,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock worth $698,596,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,734 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

