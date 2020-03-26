DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DEQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.49 ($30.80).

DEQ opened at €13.18 ($15.33) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €24.61. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1-year low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 1-year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to ?5.1 billion.

