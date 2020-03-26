Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Research analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

