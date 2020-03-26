Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to “Hold”

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Heartland Banccorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Heartland Banccorp has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Heartland Banccorp will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

