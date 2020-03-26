Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of GTY opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $912.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $33.75.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 35.35%. Equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Getty Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $219,100.00. Also, Director Leo Liebowitz sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $240,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $12,445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

