Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Hitachi stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. Hitachi has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

