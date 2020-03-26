Analysts Anticipate Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.51 Million

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2020

Equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will report $19.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $19.52 million. Reliant Bancorp posted sales of $15.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $102.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.84 million to $102.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.32 million, with estimates ranging from $112.44 million to $116.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBNC. TheStreet lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $44,375.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $193,455. 9.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBNC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

