ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €9.00 by Berenberg Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €9.00 ($10.47) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HSBC set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.75 ($12.50) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.51 ($13.38).

Shares of ENI opened at €8.32 ($9.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. ENI has a 52-week low of €6.28 ($7.31) and a 52-week high of €16.02 ($18.63).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

