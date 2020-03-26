UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €26.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €33.48 ($38.93).

Get DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €21.99 ($25.57) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €24.01 ($27.91) and a 12-month high of €39.99 ($46.50). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.