Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €35.00 by Berenberg Bank

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €44.17 ($51.36).

Shares of FP stock opened at €32.85 ($38.20) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.09. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

