CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) vs. ViacomCBS (NYSE:VIAC) Critical Contrast

CBS (NYSE:CBS.A) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get CBS alerts:

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. ViacomCBS pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

CBS has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBS and ViacomCBS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS $14.51 billion 0.44 $1.96 billion N/A N/A ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.33 $3.31 billion $5.01 2.94

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than CBS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CBS and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 2 7 11 0 2.45

ViacomCBS has a consensus price target of $41.18, indicating a potential upside of 179.35%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than CBS.

Profitability

This table compares CBS and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94% ViacomCBS 11.49% 27.78% 6.25%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of CBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation is a mass media company. The Company operates through four segment: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, Local Media. The Entertainment segment comprises the CBS TV Network; CBS TV Studios; CBS Studios International and CBS TV Distribution; CBS Interactive; CBS Films; and the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks segment comprises Showtime Networks, which operates its subscription program services, Showtime, The Movie Channel, and Flix. The Publishing segment comprises Simon & Schuster, which publishes and distributes consumer books under imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner and Gallery Books. The Local Media segment comprises CBS TV Stations, it owns 30 broadcast TV stations; and CBS Local Digital Media. Its businesses span the media and entertainment industries, including the CBS TV Network, cable networks and content production and distribution.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.