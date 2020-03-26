Head-To-Head Review: Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) versus Barclays (OTCMKTS:BCS)

Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barclays has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

2.2% of Barclays shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Idaho Independent Bank and Barclays, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Barclays 0 4 5 0 2.56

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Barclays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A Barclays 11.58% 6.27% 0.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and Barclays’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $10.06 million N/A N/A Barclays $27.62 billion 0.77 $4.18 billion $1.25 3.93

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Summary

Barclays beats Idaho Independent Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Independent Bank

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices. The company also provides investment banking services, which include financial advisory, capital raising, wealth and investment management, and financing and risk management services to corporations, governments, and financial institutions. In addition, it engages in securities dealing activities; and issues credit cards. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

