Contrasting Medallia (MDLA) & Its Rivals

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is one of 59 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Medallia to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Medallia alerts:

68.9% of Medallia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medallia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia N/A N/A N/A Medallia Competitors -4.23% -54.08% -3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medallia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Medallia Competitors 959 3233 6427 319 2.56

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $45.96, suggesting a potential upside of 96.68%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 120.59%. Given Medallia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Medallia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million -$112.33 million -17.31 Medallia Competitors $8.32 billion $1.62 billion 43.79

Medallia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Medallia. Medallia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.