Analyzing Fiverr International (FVRR) & Its Rivals

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is one of 137 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Fiverr International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fiverr International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fiverr International Competitors 1394 5567 9435 427 2.53

Fiverr International currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.21%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Fiverr International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $107.07 million -$33.54 million -20.36 Fiverr International Competitors $2.86 billion $434.53 million 14.87

Fiverr International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -31.32% -21.74% -13.30% Fiverr International Competitors -0.35% -16.01% 0.25%

Summary

Fiverr International rivals beat Fiverr International on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

