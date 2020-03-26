Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $9.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor purchased 2,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,906.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $35,622,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $16,168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $15,181,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSIT opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.28. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

