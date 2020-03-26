Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report sales of $54.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.70 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $43.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $229.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $231.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $249.21 million, with estimates ranging from $244.80 million to $255.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

