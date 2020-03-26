Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.68 Million

Analysts expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report sales of $57.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.49 million. Everbridge posted sales of $42.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $261.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.30 million to $262.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $326.25 million, with estimates ranging from $318.51 million to $336.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Everbridge from to in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $321,143.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at $207,324.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,499 shares of company stock worth $9,114,894 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after purchasing an additional 478,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $110.67 on Thursday. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.21.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

