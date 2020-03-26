$283.59 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to report sales of $283.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $292.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.14 million. Precision Drilling reported sales of $326.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $916.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $663.31 million to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $924.10 million, with estimates ranging from $564.43 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.69.

Shares of PDS opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 2.05. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 359,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

