TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will report sales of $41.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.00 million. TPG RE Finance Trust posted sales of $37.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year sales of $172.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.00 million to $176.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $182.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.70 million to $194.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,765.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Peter A. Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,616,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,791,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 388,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after acquiring an additional 148,402 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 343.93 and a quick ratio of 343.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 50.44%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

