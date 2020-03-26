$70.99 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post sales of $70.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.47 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $72.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $324.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $323.60 million to $325.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $335.80 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $341.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%.

LYTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

