Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Trading Up 7.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.83, approximately 19,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 26,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $55,517.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 298,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 122,744 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 578,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 486,171 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

