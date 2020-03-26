Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $0.99. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 11,635,016 shares traded.

The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($1.37).

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.