StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 768,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 190,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Specifically, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 50,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $76,715.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneMor Partners alerts:

The company has a market cap of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneMor Partners stock. Axar Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,674,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925,660 shares during the period. StoneMor Partners makes up approximately 31.9% of Axar Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Axar Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 27.38% of StoneMor Partners worth $16,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

About StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.