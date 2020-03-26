Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Down 6.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sailpoint Technologies traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.11, approximately 2,033,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,125,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In other news, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,656.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,400 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

